Media stories about Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceres earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7653893424064 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ceres (CERE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ceres-cere-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Ceres

Ceres, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company that develops and markets seeds and traits to produce crops for feed, forages, sugar and other markets. The Company uses a combination of plant breeding, biotechnology and bioinformatics to develop seed products and biotechnology traits. Its Forage sorghum seeds are used for growing feed for livestock, including dairy and beef cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.