Celgene Corporation (CELG) Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 137,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 110,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Celgene Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) opened at 139.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,286,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

