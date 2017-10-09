Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.54 Million in Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) Stock

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Green Plains by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,323,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,208,000.

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ GPRE) traded down 3.74% on Monday, hitting $19.30. 265,679 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $800.64 million, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.37. Green Plains, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $886.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.88 million. Green Plains had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains, Inc. will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently 282.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

