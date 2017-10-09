Caxton Associates LP Has $779,000 Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,606.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514,600 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 239.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,871,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,772,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,323,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,095.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) traded down 1.994% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.395. 4,887,159 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.270 and a beta of 0.87.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.64%.

In other Macy’s news, Director John A. Bryant acquired 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $199,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,644. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

