Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CATB. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ CATB) opened at 2.49 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.98 million. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

