CarMax Inc (KMX) Downgraded to Market Perform at UBS AG

UBS AG lowered shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.93.

Shares of CarMax (KMX) opened at 76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $77.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $921,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,520 shares of company stock valued at $46,786,223 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3,199.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,088,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CarMax by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 706,369 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 539,451 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

