CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ CTRE) opened at 18.73 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 164.45%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut CareTrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

