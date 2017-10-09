Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance Corp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Capitala Finance Corp. posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capitala Finance Corp..

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. Capitala Finance Corp. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) opened at 9.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Capitala Finance Corp. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $14.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Capitala Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.82%.

In other Capitala Finance Corp. news, insider John F. Mcglinn bought 4,444 shares of Capitala Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markham Hunt Broyhill bought 5,098 shares of Capitala Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,038 shares in the company, valued at $891,418. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,842 shares of company stock worth $290,851. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

