Capital World Investors Sells 3,743,000 Shares of Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472,567 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,743,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.58% of Time Warner worth $449,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Time Warner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Time Warner by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Time Warner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Time Warner by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Time Warner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE TWX) opened at 103.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. Time Warner Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

