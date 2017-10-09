Capital World Investors Has $23,222,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Capital World Investors held its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.48% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,383,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 443,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 72,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,504,271.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $50,027.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,044.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,354. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE WWE) opened at 23.51 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

