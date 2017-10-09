Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $26,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $146,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) opened at 13.23 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm’s market cap is $12.53 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $242,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 533,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,653.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 86,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,049,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,074,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,000,026,636,200. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

