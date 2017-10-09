Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NASDAQ:ATGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, insider John P. Roselli sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $79,094.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,682.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Dirst sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $106,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,328 shares of company stock valued at $384,138.

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NASDAQ:ATGE) opened at 36.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Adtalem Global Education (NASDAQ:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.77 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

