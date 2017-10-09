Capital Research Global Investors continued to hold its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,381 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.83% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $204,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $272,000.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Research Global Investors Has $6,392,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/capital-research-global-investors-has-6392000-stake-in-donnelley-financial-solutions-inc-dfin.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) opened at 21.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $728.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NASDAQ:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc is a financial communications services company that supports global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors (such as law firms and investment bankers), and global investment markets compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers and broker/dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.