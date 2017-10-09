Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 164.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $169.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4411 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 23.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.
