Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Box, Inc. (BOX)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Box to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Box in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Box in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Box currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.32.

Box (NYSE:BOX) opened at 19.23 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.57 billion. Box has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Box had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $122.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Box’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,079,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 986,534 shares of company stock worth $18,436,451. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Box by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Box by 3,627.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,462,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,948 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Box by 3,041.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,099 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Box by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,544,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Box

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

