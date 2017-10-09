California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in First Data Corporation (FDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of First Data Corporation worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Data Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Data Corporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Data Corporation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Data Corporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Data Corporation by 3.5% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data Corporation alerts:

Shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) opened at 18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.74. First Data Corporation has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. First Data Corporation had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Data Corporation will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Shanahan acquired 77,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,397,252.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,160,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,943,790.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 31,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $575,681.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,997.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 340,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,786 and have sold 151,830 shares valued at $2,754,035. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Data Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in First Data Corporation (FDC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/california-public-employees-retirement-system-boosts-position-in-first-data-corporation-fdc.html.

First Data Corporation Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.