Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Calgon Carbon Corporation makes up 2.2% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Calgon Carbon Corporation worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 18,763.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,388,000 after buying an additional 6,294,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,881,000 after buying an additional 315,651 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,621,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after buying an additional 276,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 220,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calgon Carbon Corporation alerts:

Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) traded down 0.23% on Monday, reaching $21.45. 532,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 154.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/calgon-carbon-corporation-ccc-is-highlander-capital-management-llcs-3rd-largest-position.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Calgon Carbon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calgon Carbon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.