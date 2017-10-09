Cadence Bank NA Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,205,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,086,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International Inc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cadence Bank NA Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc (PM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/cadence-bank-na-has-3-60-million-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

In related news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) opened at 111.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.