C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) & The Competition Critical Analysis

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) is one of 28 public companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare C.H. Robinson Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $13.90 billion $848.19 million 22.51 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -6.37

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.49% 37.41% 12.84% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3 7 3 0 2.00 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Competitors 180 1287 1785 70 2.53

C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $71.85, suggesting a potential downside of 6.11%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 10.58%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide competitors beat C.H. Robinson Worldwide on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The NAST segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The primary services provided by Global Forwarding segment include ocean freight services, air freight services, and customs brokerage. The Robinson Fresh segment provides sourcing under the trade name Robinson Fresh. The All Other and Corporate segment primarily consists of Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation outside of North America. It develops global transportation and distribution networks to provide transportation and supply chain services throughout the world.

