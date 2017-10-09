Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Receives $105.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company set a $105.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $225,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,930.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $5,982,342. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) traded down 1.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.96. 767,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $68.94 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 330.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

