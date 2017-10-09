Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,737.68 ($22.85).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.69) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,840 ($24.19) to GBX 1,900 ($24.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.77) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.14) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

In other Burberry Group plc news, insider Christopher Bailey sold 174,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,797 ($23.63), for a total transaction of £3,127,678.50 ($4,112,120.04).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON BRBY) traded up 0.33% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1803.00. 1,014,024 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,775.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,723.23. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.84 billion. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,360.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,879.00.

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

