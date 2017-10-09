Buffington Mohr McNeal Holds Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal continued to hold its position in shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Pepsico by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pepsico by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pepsico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pepsico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pepsico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pepsico news, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,372,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $52,727,525.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,387,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.0234% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.3742. The company had a trading volume of 941,701 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.8093 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $119.39.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Pepsico Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

