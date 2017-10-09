BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Invitation Home Inc. (INVH)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Home Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.
Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,704 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.98 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $23.56.
Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.
Invitation Home Company Profile
Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.
