Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) opened at 33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11176.67 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.75 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,869.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 353.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 338,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

