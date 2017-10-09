Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 56.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) opened at 10.71 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $2.00 billion. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Brookdale Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/brookdale-senior-living-inc-bkd-holdings-raised-by-tudor-investment-corp-et-al.html.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.