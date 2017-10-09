Brokerages Set TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Price Target at $12.63

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

TERP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TerraForm Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in TerraForm Power by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,195,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in TerraForm Power by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,764,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TerraForm Power by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TerraForm Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,124,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,656,000 after buying an additional 103,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TerraForm Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TerraForm Power (TERP) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,339 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. TerraForm Power has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s market cap is $1.63 billion.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.63). TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post ($0.73) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

