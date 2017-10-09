Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Target Price at $32.44

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE TECK) traded down 3.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 4,126,265 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 3.01%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

