Brokerages Set Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Target Price at $3,616.00

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,616 ($47.54).

BKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,390 ($57.72) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,169 ($41.66) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 2,162 ($28.42) to GBX 2,985 ($39.25) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,604 ($47.38) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 3,481 ($45.77) to GBX 3,789 ($49.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Berkeley Group Holdings PLC alerts:

In other Berkeley Group Holdings PLC news, insider Glyn Barker sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($47.02), for a total transaction of £32,184 ($42,313.96). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,754 ($49.36), for a total transaction of £376,526.20 ($495,038.39). Insiders have sold 510,930 shares of company stock worth $1,828,371,020 over the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Target Price at $3,616.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/brokerages-set-berkeley-group-holdings-plc-bkg-target-price-at-3616-00.html.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3783.00. 306,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,819.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,656.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,403.44. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.19 billion.

About Berkeley Group Holdings PLC

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.