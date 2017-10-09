Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Post $0.73 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/brokerages-anticipate-pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-to-post-0-73-eps.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3,466.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,751,000 after buying an additional 3,452,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,137,000 after buying an additional 1,533,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 288,578 shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 506.68%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.