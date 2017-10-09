Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report $424.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation reported sales of $310.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will report full-year sales of $424.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE COG) traded down 1.05% on Monday, reaching $25.44. 4,774,869 shares of the company were exchanged. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company’s market capitalization is $11.77 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $319,283.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. United Bank VA raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 29.7% in the second quarter. United Bank VA now owns 68,739 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 361.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 129,685 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

