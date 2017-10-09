Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.91 Billion

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce $10.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.88 billion and the highest is $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $10.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.78 billion to $42.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $42.95 billion to $44.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ AAL) traded down 1.36% on Friday, reaching $50.60. 3,691,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $162,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,003.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,738. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,363 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

