Broadcom Limited’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom Limited currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.80.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 245.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.37. Broadcom Limited has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $259.36.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.48, for a total value of $4,929,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,788 shares of company stock worth $15,098,237. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

