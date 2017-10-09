Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note published on Sunday. Mizuho currently has a $290.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Broadcom Limited from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $263.97 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a top pick rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom Limited currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (AVGO) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.33. 1,019,358 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.37. Broadcom Limited has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $259.36.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Broadcom Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $7,320,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,788 shares of company stock worth $15,098,237. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 2,707.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,131,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,064,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,768,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,144 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 22,924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,469,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,704,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,028,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

