British American Tobacco p.l.c. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTI. Bank of America Corporation set a $79.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SBG Securities raised shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco p.l.c. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE BTI) opened at 62.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

