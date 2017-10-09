Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ BDGE) traded up 0.29% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 18,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $38.95.
Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDGE shares. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Dennis A. Suskind sold 1,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
About Bridge Bancorp
Bridge Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s operations include its real estate investment trust subsidiary, Bridgehampton Community, Inc (BCI), a financial title insurance subsidiary, Bridge Abstract LLC (Bridge Abstract), and an investment services subsidiary, Bridge Financial Services LLC (Bridge Financial Services).
