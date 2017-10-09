Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) opened at 61.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.24. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hyatt Hotels Corporation had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hyatt Hotels Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other news, insider Rena Hozore Reiss sold 4,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $245,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,019.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,727,219 shares of company stock valued at $502,679,207. 27.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

