Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) worth $67,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 228,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.50 price target (up previously from $138.50) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,613,074.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) opened at 135.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.53.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

