Bp Plc Continues to Hold Position in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Bp Plc held its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Comcast Corporation comprises approximately 0.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $21,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,499,933,000 after buying an additional 98,570,377 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,454,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,663,324,000 after buying an additional 48,147,456 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,716,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,244,768,000 after buying an additional 29,199,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,323,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,117,212,000 after buying an additional 28,597,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,799,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,129,000 after buying an additional 12,625,830 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) opened at 38.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 billion. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $156,930.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,816.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $385,050. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

