Box, Inc. (BOX) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Box were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Box by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Box in the second quarter worth $13,617,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Box by 65.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Box by 32.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,859,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,154,000 after purchasing an additional 697,214 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Box by 42.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $757,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at $71,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 986,534 shares of company stock worth $18,436,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) opened at 19.23 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The company’s market cap is $2.57 billion.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. Box had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Box to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Box in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Box in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Box in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

About Box

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

