BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. BorgWarner also posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner Inc. alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE BWA) traded up 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 525,173 shares. BorgWarner has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/borgwarner-inc-bwa-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-2-21-billion.html.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $134,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,058.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $501,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 29.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.