Vetr cut shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $267.03 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS AG raised their price objective on Boeing Company (The) from $180.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Boeing Company (The) from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing Company (The) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.21.

Get Boeing Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE BA) opened at 258.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22. Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $131.39 and a 1-year high of $259.30.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing Company will post $10.01 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/boeing-company-the-ba-cut-to-hold-at-vetr-inc.html.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $1,018,447.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Verbeck sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.45, for a total value of $616,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 31.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing Company (The)

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.