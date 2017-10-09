Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP) Position Raised by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) traded down 0.1335% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.0399. The stock had a trading volume of 73,621 shares. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7854 and a beta of 0.77.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

BWP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

