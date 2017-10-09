BNP Paribas Analysts Give Basf Se (BAS) a €96.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Basf Se (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €98.60 ($116.00) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.92 ($108.14).

Shares of Basf Se (ETR BAS) opened at 89.803 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €82.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.273. The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.33 and a 200-day moving average of €85.93. Basf Se has a 12-month low of €75.30 and a 12-month high of €94.15.

Basf Se Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

