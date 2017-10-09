BNC Bancorp (BNCN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BNC Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8028554256967 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BNC Bancorp (BNCN) traded down 0.28% on Monday, reaching $35.15. BNC Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

BNC Bancorp Company Profile

BNC Bancorp is a one-bank holding company for Bank of North Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides a range of banking services tailored to the particular banking needs of the communities it serves. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with other funding from its lines of credit, to make commercial and consumer loans.

