Bluefin Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Bluefin Trading LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 628,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,415,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 650,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Vetr raised Broadcom Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.95 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Saturday, August 26th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Broadcom Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

In other Broadcom Limited news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.48, for a total value of $4,929,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,788 shares of company stock worth $15,098,237 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (AVGO) traded up 0.4827% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.9261. The stock had a trading volume of 709,754 shares. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.0625 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Limited has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $259.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.37.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

