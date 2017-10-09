Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 6,749 Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,260,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,024,000 after acquiring an additional 339,550 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 75,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,433 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts, Limited news, President Matt Maddox sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $6,153,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 350,586 shares in the company, valued at $50,288,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $3,080,792.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,090,883.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $9,621,369. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Vetr upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.26 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.28.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 0.3196% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.4799. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,508 shares. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.6976 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $130.52.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 165.77% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $5.03 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 6,749 Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/bluefin-trading-llc-buys-shares-of-6749-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn.html.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.