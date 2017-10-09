Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.86. 131,641 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 37.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $111.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

