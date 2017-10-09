BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Raises Stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) by 1,146.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Q. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 381,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Raises Stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-raises-stake-in-quintiles-transitional-holdings-inc-q.html.

In other news, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.52, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $4,373,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,406,389.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,198,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,834,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Q has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quintiles Transitional Holdings from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 99,063 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Profile

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.