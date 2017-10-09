BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 822.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) traded down 0.1010% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.8001. 152,623 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.0305 and a beta of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $100.74.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $287,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

