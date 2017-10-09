BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 1,528.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air Corporation were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 46,138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,600,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577,290 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 33,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Sealed Air Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Sealed Air Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Sealed Air Corporation news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $150,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE SEE) remained flat at $44.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 150,083 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Sealed Air Corporation had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Sealed Air Corporation Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

